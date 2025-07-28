Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) versus Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Head-To-Head Review

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) and Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Fastenal has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Fastenal and Jewett-Cameron Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastenal 15.30% 32.33% 24.62% Jewett-Cameron Trading -4.72% -8.70% -7.50%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastenal 1 8 3 0 2.17 Jewett-Cameron Trading 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fastenal and Jewett-Cameron Trading, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fastenal presently has a consensus price target of $45.64, indicating a potential downside of 4.43%. Given Fastenal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fastenal is more favorable than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Fastenal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Fastenal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fastenal and Jewett-Cameron Trading”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastenal $7.55 billion 7.26 $1.15 billion $1.04 45.91 Jewett-Cameron Trading $47.15 million 0.25 $720,000.00 ($0.58) -5.86

Fastenal has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading. Jewett-Cameron Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fastenal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fastenal beats Jewett-Cameron Trading on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including pins, machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations customers; non-residential construction market; farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

(Get Free Report)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.