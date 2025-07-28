Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,696,000 after purchasing an additional 471,526 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,993,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Virtu Financial by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,063,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 435,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Virtu Financial by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 609,821 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $298,241.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,582.86. This represents a 17.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $44.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

