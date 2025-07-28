KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,335,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,313 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,047,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in ATI by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,409,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 506,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,535,760.84. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,359 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,486. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATI. Citigroup upgraded ATI to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 price target on ATI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of ATI opened at $94.99 on Monday. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. ATI had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

