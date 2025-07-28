KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 900 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,079,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,257,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Robert Half by 5,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 693,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,857,000 after buying an additional 680,242 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 831,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,578,000 after buying an additional 619,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 724,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after acquiring an additional 401,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on shares of Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $39.80 on Monday. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.



