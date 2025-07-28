Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 756 Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $692.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of 114.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $701.36 and a 200-day moving average of $619.39. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $300.57 and a one year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.52.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

