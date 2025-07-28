Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $32.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

