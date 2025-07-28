ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ASML by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ASML by 1,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 36,426 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $711.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $765.39 and a 200 day moving average of $727.16. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $945.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.