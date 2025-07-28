Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 82.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,614 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,613,202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11,667.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,334,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,870,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,588,000 after purchasing an additional 298,947 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,722,000 after purchasing an additional 360,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,698,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.99 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

