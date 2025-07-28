Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Passive Capital Management LLC.’s 3rd Largest Position

Passive Capital Management LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 10.0% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $32,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $48.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.