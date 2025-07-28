Portland Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,651,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 550,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of BMY opened at $48.44 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

