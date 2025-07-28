Portland Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $223.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.44 and its 200 day moving average is $209.54. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

