Passive Capital Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.5% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.18% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

DFSD stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $48.10.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.