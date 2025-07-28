Passive Capital Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Passive Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $287.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

