McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Passive Capital Management LLC.

Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 156.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $350,935,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,175,326,000 after acquiring an additional 794,536 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $211,824,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE MCD opened at $298.25 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $250.23 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.13.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,992. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.00.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.