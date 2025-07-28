Meridian Management Co. Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meridian Management Co. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.6% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Compass Point started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

