Meridian Management Co. Has $12.98 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meridian Management Co. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.0% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJR opened at $112.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

