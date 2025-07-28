Passive Capital Management LLC. Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Passive Capital Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $585.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $558.95 and its 200 day moving average is $537.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $586.04. The company has a market cap of $711.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

