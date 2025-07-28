Passive Capital Management LLC. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Passive Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $454.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $428.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $455.31.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
