Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,034 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $70.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

