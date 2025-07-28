Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,004,000 after purchasing an additional 173,385 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,715,000 after acquiring an additional 145,622 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,152,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,309,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 745,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,017,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $203.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

