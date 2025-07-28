Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised Helios Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $38.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

