Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 105.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of BATS:NJAN opened at $51.58 on Monday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $309.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

