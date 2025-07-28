BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,685 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 25.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 97.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 78,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 2,216.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

BBAI opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.46.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 121.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.83%. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,860.40. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $42,892.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 270,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,686.05. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,987 shares of company stock worth $614,608. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

