Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 157 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $299.24 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

