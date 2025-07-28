Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 156,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 157,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $131.52 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $219.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.