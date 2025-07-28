Defense Stocks To Consider – July 25th

Citigroup, Boeing, GE Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, Cadence Design Systems, Rocket Lab, and BigBear.ai are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies primarily engaged in producing and servicing military equipment, weapons systems, aerospace technologies, and related defense infrastructure. Their performance is closely tied to government defense budgets and geopolitical developments, making them relatively stable but sensitive to policy changes and international tensions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.87. 4,852,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,890,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.09. The company has a market cap of $177.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.15. 1,914,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,530,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.47 and its 200-day moving average is $186.33. The company has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $235.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.27. 1,555,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,236,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $272.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $423.80. 989,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS traded up $8.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.96. 1,123,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $334.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

NASDAQ:RKLB traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,927,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,141,850. Rocket Lab has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.88 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,870,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,932,102. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Recommended Stories