Bitcoin Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 25th

Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, IREN, Cleanspark, Core Scientific, Eightco, and TeraWulf are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that gain their value primarily from activities related to bitcoin—such as holding bitcoin on their balance sheets, operating bitcoin-mining facilities or providing bitcoin-focused financial services. By buying these stocks, investors can gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements and the broader cryptocurrency market within a traditional equity portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of MARA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,422,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,595,813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 6.53.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,908,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,514,719. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,616,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,546,051. IREN has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 10,515,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,903,242. Cleanspark has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 4.23.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,945,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,404,633. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 6.71.

Eightco (OCTO)

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCTO traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,015,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,073. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Eightco has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ WULF traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $5.09. 18,180,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,470,172. TeraWulf has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

