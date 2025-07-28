Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 235 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in XPO were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $138.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.93. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average of $120.41.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.16.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

