Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 36,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Donegal Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $17.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $626.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Donegal Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $233.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donegal Group

In other Donegal Group news, EVP William Daniel Delamater sold 8,696 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $172,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,571.10. The trade was a 85.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Benjamin Bawel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $178,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $404,869.11. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,724 shares of company stock worth $3,269,040. 3.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGICA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

