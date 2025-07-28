Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 260,000 Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.24% of Definitive Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ DH opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $607.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 206.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DH

About Definitive Healthcare

(Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.