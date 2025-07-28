Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 13.19%. On average, analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $14.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

