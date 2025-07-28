Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $5.19 per share and revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $216.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.46. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $216.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 141,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $1,947,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Affiliated Managers Group

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.