Hershey (HSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.180 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hershey to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hershey Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of HSY opened at $187.54 on Monday. Hershey has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hershey from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

In other news,

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,021 shares of company stock worth $17,189,088. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hershey stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

