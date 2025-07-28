Encompass Health (EHC) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect Encompass Health to post earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Encompass Health to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EHC stock opened at $107.53 on Monday. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average is $107.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens raised shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,422.38. This trade represents a 26.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 25,574 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

