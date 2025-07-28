Analyzing Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) and Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) and Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Miller Industries and Halfords Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries 4.81% 13.78% 7.76% Halfords Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Miller Industries and Halfords Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Halfords Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Miller Industries presently has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.85%. Given Miller Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Miller Industries is more favorable than Halfords Group.

This table compares Miller Industries and Halfords Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries $1.26 billion 0.40 $63.49 million $4.71 9.25 Halfords Group $2.19 billion 0.20 -$42.87 million N/A N/A

Miller Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halfords Group.

Dividends

Miller Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Halfords Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Miller Industries pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Miller Industries has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Miller Industries has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halfords Group has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Miller Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Miller Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Miller Industries beats Halfords Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Miller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other similar operations. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. Miller Industries, Inc. sells its products through independent distributors in North America, and Canada, Mexico; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

About Halfords Group

(Get Free Report)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online. The Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans. The company also provides software as a service. Halfords Group plc was founded in 1892 and is based in Redditch, the United Kingdom.

