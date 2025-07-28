Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3,535.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Baird R W cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.72 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

