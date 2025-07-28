Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $267.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.24 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLYA opened at $13.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

Separately, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 39.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $12,865,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,181,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,736,000 after acquiring an additional 739,832 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

