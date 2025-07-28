University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Invests $722,000 in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $132.05 on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $134.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $1.1152 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

