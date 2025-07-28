Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 37,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $563.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $564.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.61.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

