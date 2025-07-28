Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 106.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 340.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $378.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.61 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYBR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.75.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

