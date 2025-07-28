Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,445 Shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Materion were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 722.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Materion during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $160,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,099.20. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Materion Stock Performance

MTRN stock opened at $94.81 on Monday. Materion Corporation has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $420.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.83 million. Materion had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. KeyCorp raised Materion from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

