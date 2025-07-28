Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,176,000 after buying an additional 232,733 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 292,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,191,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 262,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $251.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

