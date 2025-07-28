Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

