Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,870 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after purchasing an additional 80,968 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 653,581 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $94,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11,587.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 669,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $96,737,000 after purchasing an additional 663,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:EA opened at $151.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $222,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,407.36. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $992,194.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,519.62. This trade represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,884. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.