AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $138.08 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

