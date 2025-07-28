AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 64.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $119,520,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTM. Barclays upped their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on DT Midstream and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of DTM opened at $100.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.82 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.48 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 34.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.37%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

