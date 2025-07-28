AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,789 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986,682 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,955,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,336 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 7,637,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,256 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,004,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,753,000 after buying an additional 4,081,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,644,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,450,000 after buying an additional 3,996,559 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

