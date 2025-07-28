Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $64.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $83.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.