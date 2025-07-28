Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,955,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,512,000 after buying an additional 34,601 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 183,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,222,000 after buying an additional 26,772 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,840,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,463,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $410.68 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $286.00 and a 52 week high of $411.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.94. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

