AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,759 Shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 126.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,624,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after buying an additional 101,041 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 91,850 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,056,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 873,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,039,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $110.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.65.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

